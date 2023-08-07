I recently dropped by East Nashville brewery and coffeehouse Living Waters to catch up with co-founder and brewer Ryan McCay. He surprised me with the fact that Living Waters celebrated four years in business on July 29. The first surprise was that I couldn’t believe it has been that long since they first started brewing and roasting. Secondly, I wondered why I hadn’t heard anything about a formal celebration.
It turns out McCay is such a thoughtful guy, he didn’t want to step on the toes of his neighbors at East Nashville Beer Works — who had already planned their own 7th Birthday Bash for Aug. 5. Since the next weekend will be Tomato Art Fest, McCay didn’t want to draw people away from that either, so he and his staff have decided to put their party off for a fortnight until Aug. 18-20.
In terms of scale, Living Waters is a pretty small brewery, with only about 500 square feet of brew space and a seven-barrel brewing system that is dwarfed by many others in town. Their impact and reputation, however, are quite large, as they punch above their weight. Despite the fact that the team never planned for widespread distribution, craft beer lovers can find Living Waters products in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida and the Carolinas. This is despite the brewery not having a stable core selection of offerings, because Living Waters is obsessed with innovation and seasonality. Beer sellers and drinkers are confident enough in Living Waters that they’ll try just about anything that shows up on retail shelves with their name on the can.
McCay and his brewing team like to keep things fresh, literally, as they insist that their beers must sell quickly or be pulled from the shelves within 90 days to ensure high quality. Their arrangement with distributors requires a much quicker lifecycle than most other breweries. Because of this quick turnaround and predilection for releasing new products, Living Waters has to be a very efficient operation to come up with so many IPAs, lagers, pilsners, sours and seasonal offerings on a consistent basis. McCay may brew as many as 20 different IPAs over the course of a year, so he keeps those tanks rotating!
“I like to target different fruits and rotate through them seasonally,” McCay explains. “I think about quality rather than if a particular beer fits into some sort of a brand. I figure if I do my job well, you’re going to be willing to try whatever I make.” Living Waters has recently invested in a new canning line that should allow them to double their packaging speed, so that should make it even easier to maintain McCay’s preferred rate of innovation.
Even though McCay is dead serious about his beer and the coffee at Living Waters, that doesn’t mean they don’t have a sense of humor. Indeed, the cozy taproom/coffeehouse was filled with people enjoying an afternoon of working in a convivial third space while an eclectic soundtrack accompanied the pulling of pints and pouring of cups.
The gala birthday weekend will be filled with fun events, highlighted by a sea shanty sing-along night on Friday, Aug. 18, along with vintage barrel-aged beer releases including some that have been resting in oak for as long as 18 months, and guest food purveyors serving up bites to accompany the sips.
Here’s the complete schedule of festivities:
Friday, Aug. 18
Sea Shanty Sing Along Night 7 p.m. (Hosted by Brewer Ryan)
Rum Barrel Aged Barleywine Tapping
Shandies!
Food Curated by Secret Bodega at 7 p.m.
Vintage Barrel Aged Bottle Release
Saturday, Aug. 19
Vintage Barrel Aged Keg Tapping All Day
DJ
Bad Luck Burger Pop-Up 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Food Curated by Secret Bodega 4 p.m.
Half Off Pints 4-10 p.m.
Half Off Batch Brew Coffee All Day!
Half Off Draft Vanilla Lattes All Day!
Vintage Barrel Aged Bottle Releases
Anniversary T-Shirt Release
Barrel Aged Beer Release
Sunday, Aug. 20
Sunday Bodega Market 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Traditional Kolsch Service 4-10 p.m.
Vintage Barrel Aged Beer Releases
Food Curated by Secret Bodega
Shanties and shandies? Count me in! All of the events are free to attend, so make plans to get to 1056 E. Trinity Lane to be a part of the party all weekend long.