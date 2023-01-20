When you’re a world-renowned chef/restaurateur like Jean-Georges Vongerichten — with more than 40 restaurants spread across the globe, from Los Angeles to Morroco — it can be hard to spend much time in the kitchen. So when Jean-Georges does come to check in on one of his kitchens, it’s a pretty big deal.
That’s exactly what he’ll be doing March 1 through 3 to celebrate the one-year anniversary of opening Drusie & Darr at The Hermitage Hotel. The Michelin-starred chef will join Drusie & Darr’s executive chef Kelsi Armijo for three dinner services featuring some of Vongerichten’s signature dishes from his restaurants around the world, as well as previewing some items from the upcoming spring menu.
If you want to make an entire evening of it, The Hermitage is offering a Dine & Unwind package with a $100-per-night dining credit to Drusie & Darr and an overnight stay in a newly redesigned guest room or suite.
Chef Armijo has been doing great work at Drusie & Darr, and I’m certain she won’t let the fact that her boss is in the room affect the fine work of the kitchen team. With Vongerichten's approachable and engaging personality, there’s really nothing to be nervous about if you get the chance to meet the chef when he works the tables in the dining room, except maybe for pronouncing his name.
Here’s a quick primer to take away that concern: Just kind of slur his first name “zchahn-zchorrg” and really hammer the “risht” in “vahn-gur-RISH-tun.” Simple enough? Don’t choke.
Make your reservations today on Resy if you want to grab one of those coveted tables when the master is in town.