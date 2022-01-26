When the weather gets as cold as it has been of late, that makes it perfect hot chicken season — when you can stoke your inner furnace with a boost of capsaicin courtesy of Nashville’s most iconic dish. For the sixth year in a row, the culinary sadomasochists here at the Scene have put together an eat-inerary of some of the best traditional and nontraditional spots for hot chicken in town under the banner of Hot Chicken Week, which will run from Jan. 31 until Feb. 6.
During that period, you’ll have the opportunity to sample a slew of specialty piquant poultry dishes at more than 30 restaurants around town, all priced at just $7 a plate. Try as many of them as your GI will allow, and vote for your fave at the special website that will be open for live voting until Feb. 6, when we’ll crown the king or queen of the coop. You can also participate in the annual Hot Chicken Week photo contest on social media or just follow along to see other people’s perspiration inspirations.
To help you plan your attack, we’ve created a map of all the participating restaurants on the official HCW website, which is especially helpful since some of the spots range as far afield as Franklin and Murfreesboro this year. There’s also a preview of what dishes are being served where, so you can steel yourself in advance of the battle.
Some potential winners that caught my eye include novelties like the Hot Chicken Sambusa from Ethiopian favorite The Horn, a Macha Hot Chicken Banh Mi from The Nashville Grange at the Grand Hyatt downtown, the Hot Chicken Pita Wrap from Peachtree Grill and the Nashville Hot Chicken Summer Roll courtesy of Yin Yang Tea. Of course these nontraditional dishes will have to go beak-to-beak with old-school hot chicken sandwiches from Nashville heavy hitters like Bolton’s Famous Hot Chicken and Fish, Hattie B’s, Bishop’s Meat & Three, Prince’s and Scoreboard Bar & Grill, so it’ll be interesting to see if one of the OGs carries the day or if an upstart will pull the upset.
The festivities kick off with a free party at Rock n’ Dough Pizza & Brewery in the Nations from 5:30 until 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan 31. There will be chicken, beer, pizza, live music, prizes and the chance to win Rock n’ Dough pizza and Hub City Brewing beer to cater your party for the big upcoming football game whose name we dare not utter for fear of angering Roger Goodell. Plus, since the Titans won’t be in it, I’d probably just enjoy the pizza and beer while watching the Puppy Bowl anyway.
As always, tip like a high roller and be patient with the participating restaurants if they get in the weeds or run out of food. Kindness is the ultimate salve for your soul, and I find Tucks pads help with everything else. Happy eating!