Pretty much every time I’ve run into Black Abbey Brewing Company co-founder Carl Meier over the past year, he’s asked me the same seemingly random question: “Hey man, do you know anybody with a pontoon boat, preferably one that doesn’t run?”
Actually, that question isn’t as apropos-of-nothing as it might sound. Carl has just been scrambling to find an appropriate thematic DJ deck from which he can spin his collection of '70s rock as part of Black Abbey’s annual Yacht Rock Day, which takes place on Saturday, May 28, from noon until the Journey has completed in Toto at 8 p.m.
Meier preferred an inoperable pontoon boat so no one would be tempted to fire up the boat engine for some ironic accompaniment when "Sailing" plays. He also didn't want to risk any gasoline leaking on his parking lot, where the boat will be parked as the centerpiece of the festivities.
Meier and the Black Abbey team have again brewed a special punny beer to release as part of the Yacht Rock Patio Day Party. “We are excited to tap our collaboration brew with Alliance Brewing in Knoxville, a cherry-tangerine sour ale called Yacht to Know Better alongside Yacht Rock Day favorites like Christopher Cross-Rose, Steely Dank IPA, and Summer Breeze brewed with jasmine flowers,” says Meier in an announcement.
Admission is free to join in the jocularity, and the Black Abbey staff will be pouring pints and flights all day in their Fellowship Hall at 2952 Sidco Drive. The expanded outdoor patio area will offer yard games, kiddie pools for cooling off and DERF’s BBQ Food Truck selling party fuel to keep you going. Black Abbey will not be offering growler fills for sale that day.
If you don’t already own the appropriate attire, you can preorder a Black Abbey-branded Hawaiian shirt in advance, but hurry because stocks are low. “This is truly a special event,” shares Meier, “and we can’t wait to bring the smooth jams back to Sidco Drive!” If you miss out on this one, you're just a dinghy!