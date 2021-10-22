So, Halloween falls on a Sunday this year. That means that a lot of folks will probably celebrate all weekend and leave Sunday night for the kiddies to trick or treat. A few local spots have decided to get a little bit out-of-the-box with some fun upcoming holiday-related events, so clear your calendar and check these out.
The first one will be this coming Sunday, Oct. 24, at East Nashville Beer Works, where they are throwing a day-long Vinyl Club event from 1 to 10 p.m. The Vinyl Club is basically like an open mike night for DJs where you can sign up for a set starting at 1 p.m. and spin and scratch to your heart’s content in front of a crowd of admirers. For this Halloween edition, spooky songs are encouraged so dig through your old boxes of vinyl to see if you still have a copy of Alice Cooper’s Welcome to My Nightmare.
Even if you don’t aspire to DJ stardom, you can enjoy beers in ENBW’s expansive deck and beer garden while the kids frolic on the playground. There will also be Halloween games, a costume contest and goodie bags for the volunteers who work the wheels of steel.
You can also feed your performance fire at a special edition of Hip Hop Karaoke on Saturday, Oct. 30. The monthly staple at Bastion, which I wrote about a couple years back, draws big crowds to sing, dance or just listen to brave souls spitting rhymes. After a COVID hiatus, they’re coming in hot with a special Halloween Skaraoke event along with a costume contest and DJ set. The party will start at 8 p.m. at The Blue Room at Third Man Records, with tickets available for $10 in advance at the event website and for $15 at the door. Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test will be required for entry.
Also on that Saturday, Gray & Dudley at the 21c Museum Hotel downtown has a sassy Halloween dinner-and-a-show event called Dinner’s A Drag Hallo-Queen Eve. Diva host Amaya Sexton will host an entertaining show celebrating All Hallows Eve along with a cast of fantastic performers. In addition to the drag show, the cast will judge another costume contest and a whimsical three-course dinner menu will be served as part of the supper club show.
Doors open at 6 p.m. with the fun kicking off at 6:30. Tickets are $45 per person including dinner, one drink, the show, and tax. Gratuity not included. Tickets are limited, so reserve your seat early. Tickets for just the show are $20 per person and include one drink and general admission seating in the room. Grab your tickets soon so that you don’t miss out on the fun!