The Scene's ninth annual Margarita Festival is Friday, May 20, at OneC1ty in West Nashville. From 6 until 9 p.m., attendees will nosh on snacks from food trucks, boogie to pumping DJs, dance to salsa music and, most importantly, sample 15 margaritas to help pick the people’s choice award. Recent winners include Rosepepper in 2021 and Pancho & Lefty's in 2019 and 2018.
In addition to food from the trucks available for purchase, craft beers, cocktails and spirits will also be sold to augment your margarita experience. But if you prefer more of an all-inclusive event, you can take advantage of the new VIP ticketing level. VIPs will receive expedited entry to the event, access to a special lounge with seating, fans and unlimited waters, plus light bites and additional tequila tastings from Don Julio — which is the presenting sponsor for Margarita Festival.
This 21-and-older event usually sells out, so if you’re interested — ándale! Get your general admission tickets for $58 or VIP for $95 at the event website.