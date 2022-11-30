Sometimes it feels like I’ve seen every variation of a classic cocktail or that somebody has already come up with all the possible combinations of spirits and mixers in search of a new drink. So it’s good to see that Oak Steakhouse has gone back to the basics for their new seasonal cocktail menu with a list of drinks that pay homage to great hotel bars of years gone by.
Even though it’s on the other side of the parking porte-cochère from the Westin Hotel, Oak Steakhouse is definitely the signature restaurant of the property, so we can call it a hotel bar as well. The new menu at the Oak’s bar features a half-dozen drinks that are updates of classic hotel cocktails, inspired by the iconic properties of the past: The Savoy, The Palace, The City Hotel, Waldorf-Astoria and Hotel Astor.
I always like it when a menu includes the names of the mixologist who came up with the drink so that you can ask about the particular inspiration behind the recipe, and the Oak has put a name with each cocktail. The menu also lists the classic drink and the hotel bar that created the original jumping-off point for each cocktail, plus a page number that corresponds to vintage hotel cocktail books that list the original recipe.
Those old recipes are difficult to reproduce because they’re often written with inexact measurements like spoonfuls, drams and dashes instead of ounces, so modern-day bartenders have had to convert them for consistency’s sake.
I also appreciate how the bartenders at The Oak have chosen to use local spirits whenever possible, including ingredients like Standard Proof Rye and George Dickel Rye, components that would have been unavailable to the bartenders of yore.
Most importantly, a great cocktail should have a story behind it, of its creation or inspiration. This particular menu at the Oak has multiple levels of history, of the original hotel bartender who came up with it and of how it inspired today’s talented mixologists. Settle in at the bar, peruse the menu, order a drink and sip a little history while you hear the story behind what’s in your glass.