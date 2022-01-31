Remember last week when I told you that the term “Lunar New Year” isn’t exactly a synonym for “Chinese New Year” because it encompasses other cultures that use that particular moon-based calendar? I wanted to make sure to let you know about a special opportunity to celebrate the Vietnamese version of Lunar New Year on Tuesday, Feb. 1, courtesy of Vui’s Kitchen.
Their New Year’s holiday is called Tết Nguyên Đán, and yes, I did copy and paste that. All three Middle Tennessee Vui’s locations (in Berry Hill at 2832 Bransford Ave., Hunters Station in East Nashville 925 Main St., and Cool Springs at 1201 Liberty Pike) will be offering a two-for-one special on bowls of pho all day long. The Vietnamese New Year’s tradition of passing out gifts of cash in red envelopes on the big day will be honored by special $10 gift certificates to the first 60 customers in each store on Feb. 1. FYI — they open at 11 a.m., so plan for an early lunch if you want the bonus. You can also order delivery via Uber Eats, but don’t expect for them to bring you a gift card!
Chúc mừng năm mới! (Google Translate tells me that's "happy New Year!")