I’ve mentioned in this space that Atlanta-based Giving Kitchen has expanded their operations into Nashville, offering crisis assistance and community resources to local members of the hospitality industry. Giving Kitchen heard about TailGate Brewery’s efforts to help out restaurant workers displaced by the March 2020 tornado and thought the brewery might be a good partner for their own Nashville initiatives.
The two came together to create a new beer aimed at raising funds for Tennessee food service workers in need, and they have come up with a new product that launched earlier this month. Giving Kitchen Red Ale, a toasty, sweetly malted brew is now on sale at the three TailGate breweries and taprooms and in cans at retailers across the state.
$1 from each draft pour and each six-pack sold will go to Giving Kitchen, and TailGate’s local distributors, Best Brands, will also be making a similar donation to the organization. Pick up a sixer and feel good about drinking it!
Over in Pie Town, they’re celebrating a big award at Tennessee Brew Works. The Nashville brewery was one of only two award winners in the state at the recent Great American Beer Festival, one of the most prestigious competitions in the country. The competition judges in 97 different categories of beers covering 175 distinct styles, and Tennessee Brew Works took home a bronze medal for their Farmer’s Beat, a farmhouse ale brewed using beets grown by Delvin Farms and a French Saison yeast strain.
Whether you’re a fan of beets or not, taking such an earthy ingredient and creating a complex and delightful farmhouse ale is quite an accomplishment worthy of recognition. “We congratulate our Head Brewer Matt Simpson and his brew team for their dedication every day and for producing this award-winning Farmhouse Ale,” said Christian Spears, founder and president, Tennessee Brew Works, in a press release. “This award solidifies Tennessee Brew Works’ commitment to partnering with local farms to produce 100-percent Tennessee grain beers as well as beers with locally grown fruits and vegetables, in this case, beets from the state’s largest CSA organic farm, Delvin Farms in Middle Tennessee.”
Kudos to the whole team!