Baylor Summer Program 

171 Baylor School Road 

Chattanooga TN 37405 

423-267-8506 ext. 412 

Boxwell Reservation Scout Camp 

1260 Creighton Lane 

Lebanon TN 37087 

383-9724 ext. 8234 

Camp Bear Track 

295 Prim Road 

Drasco AR 72530 

501-825-8222

Camp Broadstone/Appalachian State University 

1431 Broadstone Rd 

Banner Elk NC 28604 

828-963-4640 

Camp Carolina 

1 Lambs Creek Rd 

Brevard NC 28712 

828- 884-2414

Camp Carson YMCA 

2034 Outer Lake Road  

Princeton, IN 47670 

812-385-3597 

Camp Country Lad 

204 Union B Road 

Monterey TN 38574 

931-839-2354 (Summer) 

931-526-1849 (Winter) 

Camp DeSoto for Girls 

264 Highway Above the Clouds (264 County Rd. 631) 

Mentone AL 35984 

256-634-4394

Camp Green Cove for Girls 

617 Green Cove Rd 

Zirconia NC 28790 

828-692-6355

Camp Juliette Low 

321 Camp Juliette Low Rd.   

Cloudland, GA 30731 

770-428-1062 

Camp Laney 

916 West River Road 

Mentone AL 35984 

256-634-4066

Camp Marymount 

1318 Fairview Blvd. 

Fairview TN 37062 

799-0410 

Camp Merri-Mac for Girls 

1123 Montreat Road 

Black Mountain NC 28711 

828-669-8766

Camp Mondamin for Boys 

413 Mondamin Rd. 

Zirconia NC 28790 

828-693-7446 

Camp Seafarer (girls) 

2744 Seafarer Road 

Arapahoe NC 28510 

252-249-1212 

Camp Sea Gull (boys) 

218 Sea Gull Landing 

Arapahoe NC 28510 

252-249-1111

Camp Skyline Ranch for Girls 

4888 Alabama Highway 117 

Mentone AL 35984 

800-448-9279

Camp Timberlake for Boys 

1123 Montreat Road,  Suite B 

Black Mountain NC 28711 

828-669-8766 

Camp Vesper Point 

3216 Lee Pike 

Soddy-Daisy TN 37379 

423-648-7936 

Camp Woodmont for Boys & Girls 

381 Moonlight Road 

Cloudland GA 30731 

423-472-6070 

Chippewa Ranch Camp for Girls 

8258 Country O Road 

Eagle River WI 54521 

866-209-9322

Cub Creek Science Camp 

16795 Hwy E 

Rolla MO 65401 

573-458-2125 

Deer Run Camps 

3845 Perkins Road 

Thompson’s Station TN 37179 

794-2918 

Emagination Computer Camps 

Massachusetts, Illinois, Georgia, and Pennsylvania  

877-248-0206 

Frenchwoods Festival of the Performing Arts 

Winter Location 

1879 University Dr 

Coral Springs FL 33071 

954-346-7455

Summer Location 

199 Bouchoux Brook Rd 

Hancock NY 13783 

800-634-1703 

Great Smoky Mountains Institute at Tremont 

9275 Tremont Road 

Townsend TN 37882 

865-448-6709 

National Flight Academy  

1 Fetterman Way 

NAS Pensacola FL 32508 

877-552-3632

Riverview Camp for Girls 

757 County Road 614 

Mentone AL 35984 

256-634-4043

Skyland Camp for Girls 

317 Spencer St.  

Clyde NC 28721 

828-627-2470 

Southern Prep Academy 

174 Ward Cir  

Camp Hill AL 36850 

256-675-6269 

Space Camp 

1 Tranquility Base 

Huntsville AL 35805 

800-637-7223 

Valley View Ranch Equestrian Camp 

606 Valley View Ranch Road  

Cloudland GA 30731 

706-862-2231 

Victory Ranch 

4330 Mecklinburg Dr. 

Bolivar TN 38008 

731-659-2251

YMCA Camp Ocoee 

111 YMCA Drive 

Ocoee TN 37361  

423-338-5588 

YMCA Camp Piomingo 

1950 Otter Creek Park Road 

Brandenburg KY 40108 

502-942-2616 

YMCA Camp Thunderbird 

1 Thunderbird Lane 

Lake Wylie SC 29710-8811 

704-716-4100 

YMCA Camp Widjiwagan  

3088 Smith Springs Road  

Antioch TN 37013  

360-CAMP (360-2267)

