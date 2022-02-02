Boys & Girls Club Summer  Programs 

1704 Charlotte Ave., Ste. 200 

Nashville TN 37203 

833-2368 

Camp Invention 

800-968-4332 

McNeilly Center for Children 

100 Meridian St. 

Nashville TN 37207 

255-2549 

Premier Athletics 

412 Golden Bear Court #C 

Murfreesboro TN 37128 

896-7300

215 Gothic Court, Suite 104 

Franklin TN 37067 

661-0006 

Teen Leadership Adventure 

4187 Old Hickory Blvd 

Nashville TN 37218  

856-4772 

Williamson County Parks & Recreation Summer Camp 

1120 Hillsboro Road 

Franklin TN 37064 

Grassland Elementary School  

6803 Manley Lane 

Brentwood TN 37027 

Nolensville Recreation Complex 

7250 Nolensville Rd 

Nolensville TN 37135 

790-5719 ext. 2038 

YMCA Summer Adventure 

Located at select schools in Davidson, Rutherford and Sumner Counties 

259-3418

 

 

