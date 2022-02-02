Adventure Day Camps

Adventure Science Center

800 Fort Negley Blvd.

Nashville TN 37203

862-5160

Camp Bells Bend Beaman

4187 W. Old Hickory Blvd.

Nashville TN 37218

856-4772

Camp Warner Park

7199 Hwy 100

Nashville TN 37221

856-4772

Camp Rock Zone- STEM Zone

11902 Lebanon Rd.

Mt. Juliet, TN 37122

562-0070

Camp Two Rivers

Two Rivers Park

Nashville, TN 37214

856-4772

Deer Run Camp

3845 Perkins Road

Thompson’s Station TN 37179

794-2918

Historic Travellers Rest Summer Camp

636 Farrell Pkwy

Nashville TN 37220

832-8197

Oak Hill Day Camp

4815 Franklin Pike                      

Nashville TN 37220                    

298-9583

Wilderness Adventure Camp

697 Veterans Parkway

Murfreesboro TN 37128

890-5333

Arts Day Camps

Act Too Players - Boiler Room Theatre

1113 Murfreesboro Road, Ste 119  

Franklin TN 37064 

294-0667

Ann Carroll School of Dance 

1121 Harpeth Industrial Court,  Suite 500 

Franklin TN 37064 

790-6468

Annie Moses Summer Music Festival - The Factory at Franklin

230 Franklin Rd 

Franklin TN 37064 

888-839-1055

Art Camps with little Art House

2106B Acklen Ave.  

Nashville TN 37215 

933-9644

Arts Center of Cannon County—Summer Youth Conservatory 

1424 John Bragg Highway 

Woodbury TN 37190 

563-2787

Barfield School of Dance 

2298 Barfield Road 

Murfreesboro TN 37128 

896-3118

Bellevue Performing Arts Center

7097 Old Harding Pike, Ste. J 

Nashville TN 37221 

662-8553

Camp Slant

2811 Dogwood Pl. , Ste. J 

Nashville, TN 37204 

574-8746

Centennial Arts Summer Intensives

211 27th Ave N 

Nashville TN 37203 

880-2281

Cheekwood 

1200 Forrest Park Drive 

Nashville TN 37205 

356-8000

Dance in Bloom 

7982 Coley Davis Road 

Nashville TN 37221 

662-4819 

Firstlight Art Academy  

1710 General George Patton Dr. Ste. 108 

Brentwood TN 37027 

678-6745

Franklin School of Performing Arts 

415 Duke Drive, Suite 370  

Franklin TN 37067 

628-8444

Hermitage Dance Academy

3441 Lebanon Pike, Suite 130 Hermitage TN 37076                     

231-7100 

Nashville Ballet 

3630 Redmon St.  

Nashville TN 37209 

297-2966 ext. 203 

Nashville Children’s Theatre  Summer Camp 

25 Middleton St. 

Nashville TN 37210 

254-9103 

Nashville Dance Center 

11 Vaughns Gap Rd, Suite 200 

Nashville TN 37215 

385-7997 

Nashville Shakespeare Festival Apprentice Company 

161 Rains Ave. 

Nashville TN 37203 

255-2273

Rocketown Summer Sessions  

601 4th Ave. S. 

Nashville TN 37210 

843-4001 ext. 223 

ROOTS Academy Music & Dance Summer Day Camps 

216 Seaboard Lane, Suite A 

Franklin TN 37067 

804-1177 

Stage Right School of Performing Arts 

2001 Campbell Station Parkway,  Bldg C Suite 4 

Spring Hill TN 37174 

302-2881

Time to Learn: Summer Enrichment at Learning Lab 

2416 21st Avenue South, Suite 100 

Nashville TN 37212 

321-7272 

5500 Maryland Way, Suite 110 

Brentwood TN 37027 

377-2929

Travellers Rest Summer Camp 

636 Farrell Parkway 

Nashville TN 37220 

832-8197 

Watkins at Belmont Young Artists Programs 

1900 Belmont Blvd. 

Nashville TN 37212 

460-8625 

Young Performers Summer  “Acting” Camp 

417 Welshwood Drive, Suite 109 

Nashville TN 37211 

831-0039 

 

 

EQUESTRIAN CAMPS

 

Creekside Riding Academy & Stables Summer Day Camp

2359 Lewisburg Pike 

Franklin TN 37064 

595-7547 

Peachtree Farms Horsemanship Camp 

4819 Highway 96 E 

Arrington TN 37014 

419-1089 

Valley View Ranch Equestrian Camp 

606 Valley View Ranch Road  

Cloudland GA 30731 

706-862-2231 

 

FAITH-BASED CAMPS

Barefoot Republic Camp

1226 Lakeview Dr. Suite C 

Franklin TN 37067 

599-9683 

Camp NaCoMe 

3232 Sulphur Creek Road 

Pleasantville TN 37033 

931-729-9723

Camp Smiley Christian Academy’s Summer Camp 

528 Vance Lane 

Lebanon TN 37087 

449-5031 

Deer Run Camps 

3845 Perkins Road 

Thompson’s Station TN 37179 

794-2918

Doe River Gorge  

220 Doe River Gorge Rd.  

Hampton TN 37658 

423-725-4010 

Fuge Life-Changing Camps 

1900 Belmont Boulevard 

Nashville TN 37212 

1-877-CAMP-123 

Horton Haven Christian Camp

3711 Reed Harris Road 

Lewisburg TN 37091 

931-364-7656 

Indian Creek Camps 

150 Cabin Circle Drive 

Liberty TN 37095 

548-4411

Short Mountain Bible Camp 

650 Bible Camp Road 

Woodbury TN 37190 

563-4168 

 

GENERAL DAY CAMPS

A New Leaf Summer Camp

6501 Pennywell Dr.  

Nashville TN 37205 

585-9790 

Camp Bells Bend Beaman 

4189 W. Old Hickory Blvd.

Nashville TN 37218 

856-4772

Camp Davis at Gordon Jewish Community Center 

801 Percy Warner Blvd. 

Nashville TN 37205 

356-7170

Camp St. Cecilia 

4210 Harding Pike 

Nashville TN 37205 

298-4525 

Camp Two Rivers/GROW Enrichment Camp 

3150 McGavock Pike 

Nashville, TN 37214 

856-4772 

Camp Warner Park 

7199 Highway 100 

Nashville, TN 37221 

856-4772 

Cub Scout Day Camps 

3414 Hillsboro Pike 

P.O. Box 150409 

Nashville TN 37215 

383-9724 

Deer Run Camps 

3845 Perkins Road 

Thompson’s Station TN 37179 

794-2918 

St. Bernard Academy Summer Camp 

2020 24th Ave. S. 

Nashville TN 37212 

385-0440

St. Paul Christian Academy — Summer Days 

5035 Hillsboro Pike 

Nashville TN 37215 

269-4751 

Teen Leadership Adventure 

7199 Highway 100

Nashville, TN 37221 

856-4772 

Tiger Camp at Percy Priest Elementary School 

1700 Otter Creek Road 

Nashville TN 37215 

390-3167 

Time to Learn: Summer Enrichment at Learning Lab 

2416 21st Avenue South, Suite 100 

Nashville TN 37212 

321-7272 

5500 Maryland Way, Suite 110 

Brentwood TN 37027 

377-2929

University School of Nashville Summer Programs 

2000 Edgehill Ave. 

Nashville TN 37212 

424-8823  

Whippoorwill Farm Day Camp 

7840 Whippoorwill Lane 

Fairview TN 37062 

799-9925 

YMCA Camp Widjiwagan  

3088 Smith Springs Road  

Antioch TN 37013  

360-CAMP (360-2267) 

MULTIPLE CAMPS & LOCATIONS

Easter Seals Summer Camp  Programs 

Various Locations in Tennessee 

750 Old Hickory Blvd. #2-260 

Brentwood TN 37027 

292-6640 ex 134 

Girl Scouts of Middle Tennessee Summer Camps 

4522 Granny White Pike 

Nashville TN 37204 

383-0490

Leadership Academy 

PO Box 59074 

Nashville TN 37205 

856-4772 

Mr. Bond Science Guy  

1011 Gillock St. Suite 160136 

Nashville TN 37216 

573-2702 

Murfreesboro Parks - Summer Camps 

111 West Vine Street

Murfreesboro TN 37128 

890-5333 

Teen Leadership Adventure 

4187 Old Hickory Blvd 

Nashville TN 37218  

856-4772 

Time to Learn: Summer Enrichment at Learning Lab

2416 21st Avenue South, Suite 100

Nashville TN 37212 

321-7272 

5500 Maryland Way, Suite 110 

Brentwood TN 37027 

377-2929 

YMCA Day Camp, Sports Camps and Camp Little Y 

Located at 10 YMCA membership centers in Middle Tennessee 

256-4753

MULTIPLE CAMPS 

Battleground Academy Summer Camps 

336 Ernest Rice Lane 

Franklin TN 37069 

567-8327

Belle Meade Plantation Camps 

5025 Harding Pike 

Nashville TN 37205 

291-2528 ext. 148

Belmont University Summer Camps 

1900 Belmont Blvd. 

Nashville TN 37212 

460-6000 

Bowie Park & Nature Center 

7211 Bowie Lake Road 

Fairview TN 37062 

799-5544

Deer Run Camps 

3845 Perkins Road 

Thompson’s Station TN 37179 

794-2918

Ensworth Summer Camp 

High School: 

7401 Highway 100 

Nashville TN 37221 

301-8917 

Elementary and Middle Schools:

211 Ensworth Ave. 

Nashville TN 37205 

250-8999 

Franklin Road Academy Summer Camps 

4700 Franklin Road  

Nashville TN 37220 

369-0769 

Harding Academy Summer Programs 

170 Windsor Drive 

Nashville TN 37205 

356-5510 

Harpeth Hall Summer Programs 

3801 Hobbs Road 

Nashville TN 37215 

301-9286

Historic Travellers Rest Summer Camp 

636 Farrell Pkwy 

Nashville TN 37220  

832-8197 

John Knox Center 

591 West Rockwood Ferry Road 

Ten Mile TN 37880 

865-376-2236

Montgomery Bell Academy - Summer Camp Programs 

4001 Harding Road 

Nashville TN 37205 

369-5368

Teen Leadership Adventure 

4187 Old Hickory Blvd 

Nashville TN 37218  

856-4772 

MULTIPLE LOCATIONS 

Boys & Girls Club Summer  Programs 

1704 Charlotte Ave., Ste. 200 

Nashville TN 37203 

833-2368 

Camp Invention 

800-968-4332 

McNeilly Center for Children 

100 Meridian St. 

Nashville TN 37207 

255-2549 

Premier Athletics 

412 Golden Bear Court #C 

Murfreesboro TN 37128 

896-7300

215 Gothic Court, Suite 104 

Franklin TN 37067 

661-0006 

Teen Leadership Adventure 

4187 Old Hickory Blvd 

Nashville TN 37218  

856-4772 

Williamson County Parks & Recreation Summer Camp 

1120 Hillsboro Road 

Franklin TN 37064 

Grassland Elementary School  

6803 Manley Lane 

Brentwood TN 37027 

Nolensville Recreation Complex 

7250 Nolensville Rd 

Nolensville TN 37135 

790-5719 ext. 2038 

YMCA Summer Adventure 

Located at select schools in Davidson, Rutherford and Sumner Counties 

259-3418

SLEEP AWAY CAMPS

Baylor Summer Program 

171 Baylor School Road 

Chattanooga TN 37405 

423-267-8506 ext. 412 

Boxwell Reservation Scout Camp 

1260 Creighton Lane 

Lebanon TN 37087 

383-9724 ext. 8234 

Camp Bear Track 

295 Prim Road 

Drasco AR 72530 

501-825-8222

Camp Broadstone/Appalachian State University 

1431 Broadstone Rd 

Banner Elk NC 28604 

828-963-4640 

Camp Carolina 

1 Lambs Creek Rd 

Brevard NC 28712 

828- 884-2414

Camp Carson YMCA 

2034 Outer Lake Road  

Princeton, IN 47670 

812-385-3597 

Camp Country Lad 

204 Union B Road 

Monterey TN 38574 

931-839-2354 (Summer) 

931-526-1849 (Winter) 

Camp DeSoto for Girls 

264 Highway Above the Clouds (264 County Rd. 631) 

Mentone AL 35984 

256-634-4394

Camp Green Cove for Girls 

617 Green Cove Rd 

Zirconia NC 28790 

828-692-6355

Camp Juliette Low 

321 Camp Juliette Low Rd.   

Cloudland, GA 30731 

770-428-1062 

Camp Laney 

916 West River Road 

Mentone AL 35984 

256-634-4066

Camp Marymount 

1318 Fairview Blvd. 

Fairview TN 37062 

799-0410 

Camp Merri-Mac for Girls 

1123 Montreat Road 

Black Mountain NC 28711 

828-669-8766

Camp Mondamin for Boys 

413 Mondamin Rd. 

Zirconia NC 28790 

828-693-7446 

Camp Seafarer (girls) 

2744 Seafarer Road 

Arapahoe NC 28510 

252-249-1212 

Camp Sea Gull (boys) 

218 Sea Gull Landing 

Arapahoe NC 28510 

252-249-1111

Camp Skyline Ranch for Girls 

4888 Alabama Highway 117 

Mentone AL 35984 

800-448-9279

Camp Timberlake for Boys 

1123 Montreat Road,  Suite B 

Black Mountain NC 28711 

828-669-8766 

Camp Vesper Point 

3216 Lee Pike 

Soddy-Daisy TN 37379 

423-648-7936 

Camp Woodmont for Boys & Girls 

381 Moonlight Road 

Cloudland GA 30731 

423-472-6070 

Chippewa Ranch Camp for Girls 

8258 Country O Road 

Eagle River WI 54521 

866-209-9322

Cub Creek Science Camp 

16795 Hwy E 

Rolla MO 65401 

573-458-2125 

Deer Run Camps 

3845 Perkins Road 

Thompson’s Station TN 37179 

794-2918 

Emagination Computer Camps 

Massachusetts, Illinois, Georgia, and Pennsylvania  

877-248-0206 

Frenchwoods Festival of the Performing Arts 

Winter Location 

1879 University Dr 

Coral Springs FL 33071 

954-346-7455

Summer Location 

199 Bouchoux Brook Rd 

Hancock NY 13783 

800-634-1703 

Great Smoky Mountains Institute at Tremont 

9275 Tremont Road 

Townsend TN 37882 

865-448-6709 

National Flight Academy  

1 Fetterman Way 

NAS Pensacola FL 32508 

877-552-3632

Riverview Camp for Girls 

757 County Road 614 

Mentone AL 35984 

256-634-4043

Skyland Camp for Girls 

317 Spencer St.  

Clyde NC 28721 

828-627-2470 

Southern Prep Academy 

174 Ward Cir  

Camp Hill AL 36850 

256-675-6269 

Space Camp 

1 Tranquility Base 

Huntsville AL 35805 

800-637-7223 

Valley View Ranch Equestrian Camp 

606 Valley View Ranch Road  

Cloudland GA 30731 

706-862-2231 

Victory Ranch 

4330 Mecklinburg Dr. 

Bolivar TN 38008 

731-659-2251

YMCA Camp Ocoee 

111 YMCA Drive 

Ocoee TN 37361  

423-338-5588 

YMCA Camp Piomingo 

1950 Otter Creek Park Road 

Brandenburg KY 40108 

502-942-2616 

YMCA Camp Thunderbird 

1 Thunderbird Lane 

Lake Wylie SC 29710-8811 

704-716-4100 

YMCA Camp Widjiwagan  

3088 Smith Springs Road  

Antioch TN 37013  

360-CAMP (360-2267)

SPECIAL INTEREST DAY CAMPS

Adventure Science Center 

800 Fort Negley Blvd. 

Nashville TN 37203 

862-5160 

Bridges for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing 

935 Edgehill Ave 

Nashville TN 37203 

800-2302 

Camp Evergreen through Alive Hospice 

Camp Site: Hillmont Camp 

975 Hillmont Camp Rd 

White Bluff TN 37187 

346-8410 

David Deaton Karate Studios - Summer Camp  

Hermitage/Mt. Juliet 

1249 N. Mt. Juliet Road 

Mt. Juliet TN 37122 

754-6878

Hendersonville 

761 W. Main St. 

Hendersonville TN 37075 

824-9111 

Lebanon 

1029 W. Main St, Suite F 

Lebanon, TN 37087 

547-1754 

Discovery Center at Murfree Spring 

502 S.E. Broad St. 

Murfreesboro TN 37130 

890-2300 

ETC Gymnastics 

1137 Haley Road 

Murfreesboro TN 37129 

867-6900 

Historic Travellers Rest Summer Camp 

636 Farrell Pkwy 

Nashville TN 37220  

832-8197

iD Tech Camps 

Located at Vanderbilt University and 60 prestigious universities nationwide 

2305 West End Ave. 

Nashville TN 37203 

322-7311 

Lipscomb University Institute for Law, Justice & Society 

One University Park Drive 

Nashville TN 37204 

966-2500

Mpact Martial Arts Summer Camps 

121 Seaboard Lane, Suite 1 

Franklin TN 37067 

377-3444 

Nashville Zoo Summer Camp 

3777 Nolensville Pike 

Nashville TN 37211 

833-1534 

National Flight Academy  

1 Fetterman Way 

NAS Pensacola FL 32508 

877-552-3632

Owl’s Hill Nature Sanctuary  Summer Camp 

545 Beech Creek Road 

Brentwood TN 37027 

370-4672 

Thrust Math & Science Summer Camp at FISK 

Corner of 17th Ave N and Jackson St,  

Nashville TN 37208 

 329-8605 

Time to Learn: Summer Enrichment at Learning Lab 

2416 21st Avenue South, Suite 100 

Nashville TN 37212 

321-7272 

5500 Maryland Way, Suite 110 

Brentwood TN 37027

377-2929

TPGA Junior Golf Academy 

400 Franklin Road 

Franklin TN 37069 

465-6322 

Traumatic Brain Injury Program w/Easter Seals Nashville 

425 Fifth Avenue N 

Nashville TN 37247 

292-6640 

SPORTS DAY CAMPS

Father Ryan Summer Camps 

700 Norwood Drive

Nashville TN 37204

383-4200 

HIYC Sail Camp 

Harbor Island Yacht Club at Harbor Drive & Saundersville Road 

Old Hickory TN 37138 

859-433-9623 

Mountain Bike Camp 

Deep Well Trailhead, Percy Warner Park 

Nashville TN 37221 

856-4772 

Nashville Rowing Learn to Row 

2901 Bell Road 

Nashville TN 37217

617-901-8165 

Tennessee Martial Arts Academy 

8010 Safari Way 

Smyrna TN 37167 

220-4211 

Williamson County Soccer Association — Indoor Soccer League 

3157 Boyd Mill Avenue 

Franklin TN 37064 

791-0590 

YMCA Sports Camp (Ages 6-12) 

STEM Camps

Adventure Science Center 

800 Fort Negley Blvd. 

Nashville TN 37203 

862-5160 

Camp STEM 

PO Box 330916 

Murfreesboro, TN 37133 

415-7963 

Camp Rock Zone- STEM Zone 

11902 Lebanon Rd. 

Mt. Juliet, TN 37122 

562-0070 

Center for STEM Education for Girls  

Harpeth Hall School 

3801 Hobbs Rd 

Nashville TN 37215 

346-0110 

National Flight Academy  

1 Fetterman Way 

NAS Pensacola FL 32508 

877-552-3632 

Sylvan Learning Center - EDGE Camp 

810 Medical Center Pkwy Ste C 

Murfreesboro TN 37129 

893-3542 

Time to Learn: Summer Enrichment at Learning Lab 

2416 21st Avenue South, Suite 100 

Nashville TN 37212 

321-7272 

5500 Maryland Way, Suite 110 

Brentwood TN 37027

377-2929

