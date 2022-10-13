Yee Haw is the type of place that will be sought after by your visiting loved ones — but there’s something in it for locals, too. The moonshine tasting is $10 and includes a series of samples in communion-style cups, plus a beer. Tasting the alcohol (even those that taste like hand sanitizer or worse) is a bonding experience that’ll catch you by surprise in taste and tipsy levels, and will ready you for a Broadway jaunt.
Best Economical Way to Get Drunk
Yee Haw Moonshine Tasting
Hannah Herner
