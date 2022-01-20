Artist-run spaces and programs are the backbone of Nashville’s visual art scene, and it should come as no surprise that one of the highlights of this sizzling winter art season can be found in a backyard shed in South Nashville. Mika Agari is a Nashville native who graduated from Watkins in 2016. I Bend a Branch brings Agari back home on the heels of her recent residency at Stove Works in Chattanooga. The show at artist David Onri Anderson’s backyard gallery Electric Shed features Agari’s new creations on exhibit for the first time.
While she was living here, Agari made a reputation as one of the city’s most unique emerging local creators. She crafted a pair of challenging Nashville shows just before she left for her current home base in New York. Agari created a movable feast of a sculpture installation in her Nissan Sentra (Car Show, 2017) using everyday stuff like felt, rice, stickers from Kroger and dead insects. In another display, she embedded digital tablets in black sand at Anderson’s former curatorial space, Bijan Ferdowsi — viewers lounged on a mattress and watched Agari’s performances on video (Friction Fruit, 2017).
Agari is in her element responding to specific sites, mixing and matching materials and found objects in unexpected combinations. The artist’s installations can sometimes feel charged like ritual spaces, or infused with sexual energy, goofy charm and sensual celebrations — often all at the same time. With that in mind, I Bend a Branch is unmistakably Agari-an. The show consists of several small-object installations, a few works suspended from the ceiling, and even a painted ceramic butterfly affixed to an electrical outlet like a novelty night light. Visitors to Anderson’s clean, well-lighted shed can pick up Agari’s small hand-drawn gallery catalog — a pile of the folded-paper guides sits on a tiny shelf just inside the entrance. One side of the single sheet of regular old printer paper features the artist’s illustrations of the works on display along with their poetic titles: “Little Chance,” “Fragments of a Moon Puzzle,” “Pure Suns.” The flip side of the catalog looks and reads like a fractured poem, but it’s actually separate listings of the materials that make up each of the constructions on display.
“Pure Suns” is a pendulous assemblage of salt-cured egg yolks in a ceramic basket suspended from the shed’s ceiling by a length of mohair yarn. A spotlight affixed directly over the basket shines through the yolks, giving them a solar eclipse effect when the work is viewed from directly below. Salt-cured egg yolks are a Japanese delicacy, and wasabi peas and ginkgo nuts make appearances in other works. Agari has spent a lifetime around food — her family has owned and operated the excellent Sonobana restaurant and grocery in West Nashville since the 1980s. The cured yolks are umami bombs that you can grate like Parmesan cheese. The flavor and texture transformations are dramatic, and this work is a good overall metaphor for an exhibition that re-creates familiar objects and materials by simply recontextualizing them in surprising combinations.
Another salty work is “Fragments of a Moon Puzzle,” which features a hand symbol drawn in salt — since the Jan. 8 opening, it’s developed a ghostly halo as the drawing has gradually sucked all the humidity out of the shed. The salt drawing is centered on a round piece of clear glass that is balanced on a selection of colorful “bouncy balls,” which gives the glass and the unfixed salt drawing an uneasy precarity. Pieces of the titular moon puzzle and colorful polished stones taken from a novelty pencil decorate the drawing and the surface of the glass.
“Fragments of a Moon Puzzle” gives viewers a complicated combination of pieces to contemplate, but other works in the show are absolutely minimalist. “A Bit of Scotch Tape” is a single piece of the eponymous adhesive material installed from the ceiling to the floor in a corner of the gallery. According to Agari’s materials list, the tape is enhanced with “remnants of gift wrapping” and “fingerprints.” “Little Chance” is my favorite title in the show. This work consists of a single black die that Agari received as a gift. “Small Blue Dots” is another sensuously formal work consisting of a small, handsome brass bucket hanging from a red bungee cord — the bucket is filled with tiny, intensely royal-blue beads with a chewed-up turquoise gumball nested in the center.
I Bend a Branch is simultaneously familiar and strange, deeply personal and universally accessible. Agari’s creative gifts aren’t particularly about meticulous crafting or realizing idealized images and forms. Her particular — and often peculiar — talents are perceptual and conceptual. Agari uncovers beauty in the banal, and finds art in the ordinary. And a display like I Bend a Branch doesn’t just promise new things to look at. It offers new eyes to see with.