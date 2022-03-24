The Frist’s On the Horizon exhibition of contemporary Cuban art opens with a painting that speaks to the nightmare of struggling to survive — or maybe even escape — an authoritarian state. The painting pictures a crew of desperate people crowding into a rickety boat and slapping at the ocean with their wooden oars, attempting to slip the grip of Cuban communism. The painting by Kcho (born Alexis Leyva Machado) is untitled, and the passengers on the boat don’t have discernible facial features. The erasure of personal individuality is a cornerstone of communism’s ideology, and Kcho’s painting is an eerie evocation of what it’s like to live — and creatively resist — in a place where people no longer recognize one another as unique persons motivated by internal inspirations and desires, capable of freely acting on them in a liberated society. Kcho reminds us that, in a place where personal culture is erased for mass culture, everybody is nobody.
Kcho’s focus on the erasure of individual consciousness is emblematic of On the Horizon’s “Individual Landscapes” section, which features works that explore memory and emotion through symbolic examinations of nature, politics and religion. If we think about an “individual landscape” more literally, the “horizon” of the exhibition’s title may be thought of as personal hopes, dreams and ambitions. For all people, personal dreams and ambitions are alluring and motivating, but for citizens crushed beneath an authoritarian regime, their warm vibrancy may forever drift beyond any individual’s grasp on the other side of a deep dark ocean of dystopian control.
Cuban islanders, of course, are also imprisoned by the actual Atlantic. Painter Luis Cruz Azaceta depicts the shame of a fleeing refugee by portraying him with a demon’s face. The man’s boat has been surrounded, and a cage descends on him. “Caught” is a hellish evocation of the paranoia prompted by the restrictions of tyranny.
Yoan Capote’s “Island” reiterates the threats that face would-be refugees who might attempt to float the 90 miles from Cuba to Miami. “Island” is a massive, wall-spanning painting of the Atlantic Ocean. Capote created the light and dark highlights in the chopping waves by mounting thousands of large fish hooks to the surface of the work in various concentrations. The sharp hooks point directly at viewers, and the pink hues in the sky above Capote’s threatening waters are colored by the actual blood the artist and his crew shed while creating this work.
This first section of the show includes the exhibition’s darkest and most mysterious work, and is the most compelling part of the display. Julio Larraz’s “Halloween” is my favorite piece in the show. The oil painting depicts a group of costumed kids accompanied by an adult woman as they embark on a Halloween candy quest. An un-costumed child looks on in the foreground, and the woman turns her stern gaze directly at the viewer. The kids are illuminated only by the lanterns they carry, and their dramatically lit costumes and masks are made more mysterious and monstrous by the deep shadows that surround them. The inclusion of kids always makes scary art extra creepy, and the formal gorgeousness of this work contrasts the implicit terror of its content. Like the untitled painting that opens the show, this work is another commentary on individualism: The unmasked boy stuffs his hands in his pockets and confidently stands aside from the group while the other children are led astray and made monstrous by the zombie-making powers of mass consciousness.
This sprawling survey also does some heavy lifting when it comes to outlining the history of modern art in Cuba. The exhibition’s “Abstracting History” section explores the impact that modernist European styles like Neoplasticism, Constructivism and Suprematism made on Cuban art beginning in the 1950s. In direct opposition to the Cuban government’s position, many artists abandoned social and political messages associated with group and mass identities in favor of individual expressions that embraced the poetic and the abstract. Waldo Díaz-Balart’s “Neoplastic Trilogy” is a triptych of paintings of rectangles in rhythmic arrangements of primary colors. The work is an on-the-nose homage to Piet Mondrian and the idea that abstract painting can distill the complex contradictions of consciousness into fundamental transcendental truths made of colors, shapes, forms and lines. The “Abstracting History” section is an engaging display of vibrant midcentury works that creates a fascinating conversation about how we embed differing human values in various art styles, techniques and concepts.
The show’s final section, “Domestic Anxieties,” features contemporary works and includes another one of the show’s most memorable pieces: Lázaro Saavedra’s “Cuban Software” is a parody of diagram software that’s painted directly on the gallery wall with acrylic and ink. Instead of solving a computing problem, the colorful, geometric diagram outlines the choices and consequences facing contemporary Cubans who might “accept,” “resist” or “escape” the restriction of their lives under authoritarian communism. Saavedra’s work is often critical of Cuba’s government authorities, but he still managed to win the National Prize of Plastic Arts of Cuba in 2014.
We share the sky with our Cuban neighbors, but we look out at different horizons. Art won’t let us walk in their shoes, but an exhibition like this one allows viewers to see the world through their eyes.