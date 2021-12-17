Artist and Isle of Printing headmaster Bryce McCloud has a new print that is among the best illustrations of true holiday spirit I’ve seen. “Give Shelter” shows a couple being sheltered as they cradle a child. It’s a contemporary rendition of the Christmas story, and it’s extremely relevant.
“We’ll be donating profits from this print to aid folks in Kentucky who are in need,” McCloud says in an Instagram post. “You can order them on our online shop now.”
A limited run of the prints will be available for sale in person this weekend at Barista Parlor — the coffee shops are Isle of Printing partners, and have set up donation boxes in all Barista Parlor locations for blankets, pillows, toiletries, and nonpersishable food items. McCloud suggests that you call ahead to make sure there’s a print available.