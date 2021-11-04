The December crawl will technically be a fall crawl, but we all know that once we cross over the turkey-gravy Rubicon we’ll all be walking in a winter wonderland of the mind, the calendar be damned. If we count November’s First Saturday Art Crawl as the final crawl of the fall, it seems that Nashville’s autumn art season has saved the best for last. We’re not exaggerating when we say that November is bringing the best roster of openings and happenings we’ve seen all year.
East Nashville
Nuveen Barwari opened Gul Barin at The Red Arrow Gallery on Nov. 2, and the gallery will host an opening reception for the artist this Saturday night. Barwari grew up in Nashville’s Kurdish community, and “gul barin” is Kurdish for “the state of being showered with flowers.” Barwari works in a variety of media to explore her experiences as a woman with one foot in traditional Kurdish culture and the other in American contemporary art and pop culture. The artist herself is bright and hilarious, and it’s no surprise that her best works use humor and clever combinations of materials to translate her sometimes contradictory and mournful intercultural experiences into expressions that get at universal truths about our shared human experience.
Downtown
We’d love to see more photography galleries in Nashville, but at least we’ll be getting plenty of creative snaps at this month’s crawl. Sopo: A Journey Home documents photojournalist Philip Holsinger’s three expeditions with the nomadic Tusheti shepherds on their 155-mile migration through the Caucasus Mountains in the republic of Georgia. Holsinger lenses white herding dogs blending into blizzards, gnarly trees clinging to jagged mountain sides, and the cloudlike clumps of white sheep herds moving and morphing across hard, jagged landscapes. Holsinger’s use of black-and-white highlights the extremities of the setting, and his best images manage to capture both natural brutality and natural beauty in a crucible of intense isolation. The opening reception will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. at Chauvet on Saturday night.
Edgehill
If you’re looking for a jazzy way to kick off or wind down your creative wanderings on Saturday night, look no further than We Stand. We Love. We Play. We Dance. at the W.O. Smith Music School from 5 to 9 p.m. This concert/art exhibition features celebrated trumpeter Rod McGaha’s jazz quintet performing alongside a display of McGaha’s own jazz-centric photography. McGaha’s images and new compositions focus on African American blues, jazz and gospel music to convey a message of joy and unity as our community emerges — hopefully — from this time of despairing and distancing. As of this writing, Nashville’s seven-day average for new COVID-19 cases is steadily decreasing after nearly breaking the 1,000 mark in September. And this trend definitely makes us feel like dancing.
Wedgewood-Houston
Adam Sings in the Timber brings his vibrant documenting of contemporary Native American culture to Coop on Saturday night. The Apsáalooke (Crow) photographer was born in Montana and is currently based in Berkeley, Calif. His intrepid photojournalism captures traditional Native events and foodways, activism and even a type of creative placemaking he refers to as the “indigenizing” of colonized spaces. That said, form outweighs content in art, and it’s the vibrant colors, emotional expressions and lively compositions in this exhibition that will move gallerygoers to look into the deeper themes in this display.
We gave Caroline Allison’s A History of Snow a Best of Nashville nod in 2020, and the photographer’s latest display at Zeitgeist expands her explorations of environmental themes in a display that blurs the strange and the serene. Allison’s work once focused on documenting idiosyncratic interiors in unique spaces, but since she’s taken her camera outdoors her images have become much more abstract and compellingly mysterious. Allison shoots on film using a large format 4-by-5 field camera, and she manipulates her images of oceans, moonrises, rivers and trees in-camera, sans Photoshop. She also uses cyanotype prints to capture dewy spiderwebs and to record the light leaking through the splat of exploded snowballs. It’s all gorgeous stuff, and we couldn’t be more excited to see Allison continuing to broaden this beautiful body of work in Behind the Moon. Zeitgeist will host an opening reception on Saturday from noon to 6 p.m., and Allison will be in attendance after 4 p.m.
Abstract painter Yuri Figueroa opens Repercussion at Channel to Channel on Saturday night. Figueroa’s show puts me back in the 1990s with its references to chaos theory, which posits that random-seeming systems and forms often hide intricate repeating and interconnected patterns. Figueroa has worked with pens, ink, paint and pencil — he’s even created displays of painted guitars. I’ve only seen one image from this show, but you can expect two of the elements that consistently inform Figueroa’s practice: restless curiosity and relentless combinations of color.
North Nashville
If you just can’t wait to get crawling this month, Elephant Gallery will open To Get to the Other Side: Death and Time Travel on Friday night. Themes can often make group shows limited and ineffectual, but Elephant’s themed exhibitions are always defined loosely enough to allow for inspired takes and outlandish asides. Of course, death is a perennial theme in art, but the time-travel pairing adds a new skin to the old ceremony of paintings of bloody martyred saints, abstract homages to lost lovers, and statues dedicated to stone-faced fallen soldiers.
This exploration of the afterlife and extratemporal experience includes work by more than 50 artists from around the globe in a broad range of mediums. Keep your eyes peeled for some of our local faves, including Benji Anderson, Omari Booker, Lindsy Davis, Devin Drake, Brady Haston and Christine Rogers.