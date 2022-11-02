Crawl Space: November 2022

Wedgewood-Houston
The Wedgewood-Houston First Saturday events have been a lot quieter since Infinity Cat Recordings left its headquarters at 467 Humphreys St. several years ago. We can still mostly count on a local band playing on the front porch of Julia Martin Gallery during opening receptions, and WXNA DJs help keep The Packing Plant scene popping, but we’d love to hear more music — weird, sexy, sacred, raw and delirious music — in the heart of Nashville’s contemporary art scene.
Obviously wanting to hear more and different music in Nashville isn’t the biggest ask in the world, and the Chestnut Street Concert Series is already expanding the aural options at the crawl. The series started in October, and the November concert is free for all ages and includes the funky synth country of The Kentucky Gentlemen and the cinematic soul grooves of instrumental duo Mount Worcester. The show opens at 8:15 p.m. Saturday with the propulsive pop of the actually indie Twen. The title song of Twen’s most recent release, One Stop Shop (for a Fading Revolution), sets spilled-wine arrangements against jangly guitars to raise a glass to the apocalypse. The Chestnut Street Concert Series happens at the bandshell at The Outfield, which incorporates the iconic guitar-shaped scoreboard from Greer Stadium — former home of the Nashville Sounds — in its design.
KT Hamlin opens Repurposed at Open Gallery on Saturday night. Hamlin is a recent Lipscomb grad, and this plainly titled exhibition of eco-conscious fashion features feminine skirts and dresses made from secondhand and recycled materials such as grocery bags, curtains and denim scraps. Opening reception is from 6 until 9 p.m.
Senza Nome means “nameless” in Italian, and this new exhibition at Modfellows’ Wedgewood-Houston outpost proposes a kind of Dogme 95-esque manifesto that interrogates the decision-making processes of collectors, as well as the often overlooked rituals of the art market. Senza Nome is a group exhibition circumscribed by a trio of rules that bind the various artists’ creative processes, while also unifying them in a solidarity of the marketplace: Every work is based on the 12-by-12-by-1.5-inch wooden panels the gallery provided to the artists; all the work will hang anonymously in keeping with the exhibition title; and — here’s the kicker — every work will be sold for the same price. I’m not opposed to a bit of gallery gamifying when the rules are as provocative and irreverent as these. The Danish filmmakers who created the Dogme 95 film rules (the “Vows of Chastity”) required directors to be uncredited, and hopefully Senza Nome will result in panels as inspired as The Celebration, or as poetic as Julien Donkey-Boy. Opening reception is from 5 until 8 p.m. on Saturday night.
Nashville-based artist Elise Drake refers to her latest creations as “bas-relief text works.” The utilitarian phrase conjures stuffy images from architecture textbooks and art history documentary YouTube rabbit holes. Utterbox opens at Julia Martin Gallery on Saturday night, but instead of a dusty and ancient display of Egyptian hieroglyphics or a stone sermon in medieval Latin, Drake’s new series debuts unmistakably contemporary works that employ resins and tinted plasters to craft modern messages in candy-store palettes. This display conveys poetic messages like, “I create memories with you in my dreams. I wake to be reminded you are a ghost.” But what comes through loud and clear is the sensual overload of Drake’s textual forms and colors, suspended deliciously between painting and sculpture. Opening reception is 6 to 9 p.m. on Saturday night.
Coop is downshifting for the rest of the year after a memorable 2022 run in an expanded new gallery space. Instead of programming gallery exhibitions in November and December, Coop is aiming to be your first stop when you shop for artsy, creative and one-of-a-kind gifts this holiday season. The gallery’s Holiday Coopla artist markets will run every Saturday in November from noon until 8 p.m. When Coop made its move to its much larger — and more expensive — gallery space in The Packing Plant this year, it was followed by a very successful push to add a whole new rash of artists to their membership roster. This indoor bazaar will serve as a great way to get to know more about Coop’s newest artists, while also offering holiday shoppers a chance to give friends and family works from their favorite local creators.
Downtown
The Browsing Room Gallery at Downtown Presbyterian Church keeps giving gallerygoers a reason to crawl downtown, despite the thinning of the Fifth Avenue gallery scene after the closure of Rymer Gallery — not to mention the purchase and ongoing renovation of The Arcade. This Saturday night, the gallery proves it’s totally shaken off the lingering ennui of its pandemic shutdown with a deft display of formalist painting. Birmingham, Ala.-based painter Alex McClurg’s Present is a series of acrylic and spray-paint works on canvas. Local gallerygoers might recall McClurg’s name and work from group exhibitions at The Red Arrow Gallery in 2019. McClurg’s interlocking geometric designs are applied in layers that recall digital image processing or older graphic and printing techniques. The results are precisely painted patterns full of retro vibes — geometric abstracts that read like circuit board landscapes or early concept art from Tron. This display of medium-to-small canvases is a perfect fit for The Browsing Room, and it’s probably the best painting exhibition opening on Saturday night. Here’s hoping we see more of McClurg’s work in Nashville.