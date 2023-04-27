Now that last year’s Oscar-winning, epic Indian smash RRR has convinced mainstream movie audiences that Bollywood cinema can be awesome as hell, relentlessly entertaining films featuring South Asians dancing, fighting and doing other badass things on screen will hopefully show up more often on U.S. screens. Focus Features is already coming out the gate with Polite Society, a coming-of-age yarn that, while not set in a South Asian country, does have brown-skinned characters doing wild and crazy shit for your amusement.
Set in London, Society is a tale of two sisters. Ria (Priya Kansara, wide-eyed and spunk-filled) is a British Pakistani teen who longs to be a stuntwoman. Calling herself “The Fury,” she even has a YouTube channel where she tries to pull off high-flying stunt moves. Ria also serves as a cheerleader for her older sister Lena (Ritu Arya), an art-school dropout stuck in a weed-smoking rut.
Ria smells trouble when her big sis starts dating a studly doctor (Akshaye Khanna) with a mother (a scenery-devouring Nimra Bucha) who’s hellbent on getting her boy hitched. Along with her two best gal pals (Ella Bruccoleri and Seraphina Beh), Ria hatches a highly farcical plan to break up these two, especially when Lena drops her artistic aspirations and accepts ol’ boy’s proposal.
With Society, writer-director Nida Manzoor is obviously angling to be the female, Pakistani British Edgar Wright. Manzoor has admitted that Wright is one of her influences, along with the films of Jackie Chan (whose influence is also apparent in Polite Society). Just like Wright, she began her directing career helming a British sitcom — her own creation We Are Lady Parts — that aired in the U.K. on Channel 4.
Much like most of Wright’s filmography, Society is a hyper-stylized, super-self-referential action-comedy in which a nebbish, somewhat deluded individual becomes a literal superhero when danger is afoot. Indeed, Manzoor pads this film with manic quick cuts, erratic sound effects and a whip pan or two. She also stages prop-obliterating fight scenes that you wouldn’t normally expect in a film about two young sisters beginning to drift apart.
And just like Wright, Manzoor doesn’t know when to quit. Wright tends to let his films get away from him, shying away from reality and getting batshit-insane in his third acts. That also happens here, as Manzoor predictably has our protagonist stumbling upon something that proves her sister’s mama’s-boy of a fiancé is not as perfect as he seems. (Yeah, it’s nuts.)
I see what Manzoor is doing with Society. She ramps up the girl power to 11, her young Pakistani protagonist literally fighting her way through traditional, oppressive norms in order for her and her sister to live their lives on their own terms. But things get a bit too fantastical, as if Manzoor knew she had to bring the heightened pyrotechnics for today’s comic-book-movie audiences. She’s all-in with the impressively staged nonsense near the film’s end.
While Society may be too wackadoo and over-the-top for my tastes, young women who’d like to see more ladies their age kick a little ass on screen might take a liking to it. Hell, this could even make a good double feature with Are You There, God? It’s Me, Margaret., also hitting theaters this weekend. All I’m saying is, don’t be surprised if you see a lot of teenage girls whizzing past you at the multiplex in the coming days.