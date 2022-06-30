In 2020, the Nashville Film Festival took its happenings online due to COVID concerns. Since returning to in-person events, the longrunning fest has opted to screen its films at various sites around the area rather than at just one theater, as it long did.
When NaFF returns this fall for its 53rd iteration, the Franklin Theatre will join in as a festival screening venue, along with the Belcourt and TPAC's Andrew Johnson Theater.
“As one of the country’s longest-running film festivals in some of the most important and historic Nashville-area venues, we are proud to present an unforgettable experience with diverse stories from some of the world’s most talented filmmakers, screenwriters and music makers,” says NashFilm executive director Jason Padgitt. “We are delighted to deliver the best in the art of film, music and culture to the Nashville community.”
The Franklin Theatre will hold its screenings from Friday, Sept. 30 to Sunday, Oct. 2. The Belcourt will hold the opening-night showing of The Return of Tanya Tucker on Wednesday, Sept. 29, and will screen films on Tuesday, Oct. 4, and on closing night Wednesday, Oct. 5.
TPAC's Andrew Johnson Theater will host films from Friday, Sept. 30, through Monday, Oct. 3.
Per a release, the Nashville Film Festival will present more than 150 screenings this year, a selection of post-film Q&As and in-depth discussions, and a live in-person pitch session hosted at United Talent Agency in Nashville.
Additionally, the organization has announced the launch of FLIX (Film-Led Interactive eXchanges), a screening program that brings official selections directly to Metro Nashville Public Schools students.
“I’m beyond thrilled that we are piloting FLIX this year, our screening program for students,” says director of programming Lauren Ponto. “Including Metro Nashville Public School students in our celebration of film is a wonderful opportunity for filmmakers from around the world to connect directly with MNPS students while promoting media literacy and cross-cultural understanding to young audiences.”
The full slate of films will be announced in August, per NaFF.
This article first ran via our sister publication, Williamson Home Page.