Coming out of the Philippines, Leonor Will Never Die is a mind-scrambling rebel yell from Martika Ramirez Escobar, a filmmaker who wants audiences to know that there are women overseas who love kickass action movies too.
The Leonor of this movie (played by Sheila Francisco) is also a woman filmmaker, an absent-minded old lady who used to write action movies in her younger days. Now living with her lecturing son (Bong Cabrera), she gets back in the groove when she sees a newspaper ad calling out for screenplay entries. She goes back to her stash and pulls out an unfinished work: The Return of the Kwago, about a chiseled working man (Rocky Salumbides) who goes on a Super Saiyan-style rampage whenever the town’s evil mayor and his goons go after him and his people.
Just when Leonor’s creative juices start flowing again, an accident sends her into a coma, which also somehow transports her into the movie, where she becomes an unlikely ally for her hero. To say things get crazier and zanier from there would be an understatement — the movie comes out of the gate ready to get nuts. Even before Leonor steps into this action-packed dreamworld, she and the rest of her family communicate with her dead son (Anthony Falcon), who wanders through this thing as a translucent, chain-smoking apparition.
Leonor is an odd one — the sort of meta clusterfuck that can only come from someone who grew up on both Filipino action films and Charlie Kaufman movies. Inspired by the absurd phenomenon of Filipino movie stars who eventually ran for office, Escobar creates a chaotic cinematic blend of real life (which is usually insane anyway) and the movies, blurring things to the point that events go off the rails in a beyond-surreal finale.
I’ll say this: Leonor Will Never Die will definitely make you want to check out the old-school Filipino action movies Escobar painstakingly re-creates with Kwago. The movie-within-the movie — which is shown in a 4:3 aspect ratio (and this isn’t even an A24 release!) — is an amusingly campy throwback, full of cheesy performances, quick-cutting fight scenes and a histrionic synth score from someone who must’ve binged a bunch of Tangerine Dream movie scores before making it. (It probably goes without saying that this movie is more entertaining than what’s happening in the actual movie.)
To those who know how batshit-crazy Filipino action movies usually are, Leonor Will Never Die will seem like a darling, properly nutty tribute to the genre. To the rest of you, good luck.