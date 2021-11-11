The funny thing about catching up with the world of what’s available for your home viewing experience is that when I last did one of these columns, it happened to be October, which meant the horror and genre titles proliferated. Granted, horror and genre films proliferate in this column all the time, for aesthetic reasons, but in this instance it’s because it was the time of the season. The world has not improved in any notable capacity, except for the owls that hang out in the trees by my house — they’re generally pretty “up” and vocal, so let’s hope their mood is something we can aspire to.
Below you can find some recommended streaming titles. As always, look back at past issues of the Scene for more recommendations.
Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin on Paramount+
Speaking as one of the people who enjoyed enough of 2015’s Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension to actually buy the 3-D Blu-ray of that title, I’ve been on the business end of shaky sequels before. The return of screenwriter Christopher Landon is a good thing (see also: his Happy Death Day duo and last year’s Freaky), as is a narrative shakeup that sidesteps a lot of the previous six Paranormal Activity films’ established mythology only to find similar signposts in an isolated religious enclave. Will there be paranormal activities? Sort of.
Next of Kin gives very good demon. That’s important, because this demon is both the link to vengeful spirit Tobi and his midwives cult from the previous entries in the series and the pivot point that incorporates a couple millennia of cosmological possibilities. More so, in the way that 3-D was Ghost Dimension’s formal innovation, this one has both the wide-angle cinemascope frame and a slow-motion function. While the latter is used sparingly, it does prove effective, particularly in a bravura sequence running through a snowstorm that looks like the raw biochemical registration of a nightmare right from the cerebral cortex. As for the ’scope framing, it works for the film — this is a documentary crew with quality cameras, and a 2.39:1 aspect ratio is a common setting on most smartphones these days. The last half-hour or so of this film hits like a 40-pound bag of birdseed, shifting its weight through particulate spreading that leaves no grip completely secure.
Getting there is its own journey. Some have called this movie a Midsommar ripoff, though that’s a bit reductive. There are certain things that are going to happen in any visit to remote religious folk with secrets and issues. Filmmaker Margot journeys into this isolated agrarian space to find her biological family, but you know she’s going to uncover so much more than that — what with the unspeakable rites and the ideologically provocative church tiles and the pit with the crank-and-harness above it where there really ought not be one.
Sound guy Dale (Dan Lippert) steals the whole film. And truthfully, when this film goes batshit in its last third, it delivers the goods. Your mileage will definitely vary, but if you need your found-footage itch scratched, this’ll do. Director William Eubank made Underwater, which dazzled back in January 2020 with a soft-butch Kristen Stewart battling chthonic beasts beneath the sea. It’s an interesting choice to amp up the six-years-dormant series, and we’ll see how that shakes out over time.
Lair via video on demand
There is one great image in Lair, a low-fi shock that resonates in the mind long after the rest of the film’s terrible dialogue, inconsistent mythos and wrong narrative turns have faded. And that one rug-related moment, coupled with the short synopsis this film is being sold with (What if Airbnb but with cursed objects?), is intriguing enough to hope that someone can snag the remake rights to this and do it in a way that doesn’t make you want to throw things. In its current form, Lair is a valuable tool for teaching other filmmakers that a good idea and a killer image are sometimes not enough.
This movie has structural problems that are, to be charitable, incapacitating. The ostensible lead character, Mr. Caramore (Corey Johnson), is so viscerally unpleasant that he derails the film in the first proper scene, taking what should be a mood-setting discussion between a man imprisoned for a double murder (The Mummy’s Oded Fehr) and his old business partner, and letting it instead unfold as a conversation between a wounded man in spiritual and existential crisis and a Colin Quinn/Lenny Clarke manqué who appears to have had all his lines punched up by the hackiest of ’80s UHF comics. This tonal conflict never really improves, particularly when we meet the family spending a weekend in the property Mr. Caramore has outfitted with shunned things.
Though the family has a lesbian mom (along with her newish girlfriend and two kids), the yelling and shoddily motivated shifts in allegiance feel just like every other family in a subpar horror film. Representation is nice, but this feels like an empty and ultimately pointless gesture. If you care about this family, then the last reel is some sadistic bullshit — not because of the monster with the gut-ripping claws, but because of the ceaseless yelling and contemptuous things this family of four women subject each other to. The final ending (there are several, the first of which tries a temporal gambit that infuriates) seeks to make the disjointed bleat of the previous 80-something minutes into something cohesive. Instead it sets up a sequel that it seems impossible anyone would actually want. This film is a mess, and not a fun one.
Knocking on Shudder
Knocking is a taut and upsetting suspense yarn about hearing and listening and how they are not the same thing. Molly (Cecilia Milocco), fresh out of the psych ward after an unimaginable tragedy, starts a new life in an apartment where someone, or something, starts communicating with her through knocks. Sometimes cries, screams and groans. And nobody listens to her. Because she’s mentally suspect. And because humanity is generally pretty bad at listening to women anyway. At 78 minutes, this is a brisk and deeply intense experience, though a hopefully simulated act of violence against a frog took me out of things for a while. Director Frida Kempff relies on Milocco’s face in a way that grounds the horror and frustration in the concrete, and her performance is pretty amazing. Also, this film does beaches and fire exceptionally well.