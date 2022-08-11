Let’s cut the bullshit and call Emily the Criminal what it truly is: an hour and 36 minutes of April Ludgate breaking bad.
Yes, Aubrey Plaza, that awkward yet bewitching Parks and Recreation alumna, serves as star and producer of this crime dramedy. She’s the title character, a struggling Angeleno working in catering and food delivery — that is, when she’s not being rejected for jobs due to her minor criminal record.
Saddled with student debt and living with two roommates, ol’ girl will do anything to get some bread. When she helps out a co-worker, he returns the favor by giving her the number to an operation where she can get quick money as a “dummy shopper,” using fraudulent credit cards to buy flat-screens and other items that can be sold on the black market. After a touch-and-go situation with an expensive car, Emily wins the respect and support of operation middleman Youcef (Theo Rossi), who hooks her up with a credit-card machine so she can scam on her own.
Emily is familiar working-class indie pulp, another urban tale of a desperate person doing illegal deeds to scrounge up some dough and survive in this godforsaken country. First-time writer-director John Patton Ford stays on his antiheroine every step of the way, as she quickly picks up the hustle, successfully making on-the-low transactions and refusing to be shaken down or threatened by two-bit, skeevy-ass thugs. He shoots Plaza in an up-close, intimate manner — I kept feeling like I was breathing down her neck.
As much as Plaza is adored for being a hot, mildly cranky oddball — a manic pixie dream girl in real life, basically — I’ve always found her far more seductive whenever she displays an assertive, almost lethal confidence. And people who enjoy watching Plaza when she’s more dangerous than weird will certainly get a kick out of her in this. She plays Emily as a fed-up failure, a Jersey girl who once had dreams of being an artist — before real life began kicking her ass. While the criminal world forces her to come into contact with scary, weapon-wielding scumbags, she handles them the same way she handles full-of-shit employers who waste her time during job interviews: very aggressively. (Plaza, who’s half-Puerto Rican, also speaks Spanish here, making sure Emily isn’t seen as just another entitled white chick in a good-woman-breaking-bad genre film.)
Emily finds a kindred spirit in Rossi’s Lebanese middleman. Just like Emily, he’s a guy who’d rather not go crooked were he not so financially strapped. As a flirty attraction between the two grows into a complicated romance, the movie’s tense tone occasionally eases up. We end up getting dryly comical moments like Youcef bringing Emily to his boozy mother’s house for lunch.
Emily will most likely have audiences sympathizing with Plaza and Rossi’s partners-in-crime-and-coitus. As we continue to live in a culture where finding steady work is more of a painful, frustrating grind than doing steady work (and don’t even think about making a nice living doing something you actually love!), this inclusive hard-luck yarn will speak to many viewers who want to live their best lives — but know damn well they’re not financially capable of doing such a thing.