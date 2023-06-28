It stands to reason that, as a planet once again besieged by actual Nazis, we would somehow collectively summon Indiana Jones into some new adventure. And rest assured, among the many virtues of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is a gleeful willingness to fuck with Nazis every step of the way. It would almost seem gratuitous if it weren’t so very necessary.
For the generations who didn’t grow up watching The X-Files, here at last is another conduit for people to learn about Operation Paperclip and confront some very unpleasant realities. In 1969 (following a great prologue right at the end of World War II), the legacy of the world that America helped build after the war is yielding all manner of dividends. Tying together a Nazi physicist (Mads Mikkelsen, doing his thing), the memory of an old scientist buddy (Toby Jones, also doing his thing) and an amoral goddaughter (Phoebe Waller-Bridge, brisk and having a ball) is the Archimedean antikythera — a device used in astronomy to map spacetime that, in this instance, may unlock the possibility of time travel. Faster than you can say, “Well, that certainly belongs in a museum,” things get very complicated, but not before something happens that may indicate SpongeBob Squarepants is at least Indiana Jones universe-adjacent.
The big shift this time around is twofold: Replacing Steven Spielberg in the director’s chair is James Mangold (Logan, Walk the Line and Girl, Interrupted), and the great big THING is not of divine or extraterrestrial provenance, but rather something man-made. And this man-made thing is true to the logic of its creation. It is not a means by which something completely exterior stirs the mobile spacedust and electrical fields that make up organic life — it is a testament to both the power and limitation of human vision (in the figurative sense). Some will call it corny. I found its transition from punch-drunk silly to deeply moving effective like a jab in the kidneys; you feel it before you even realize what happened. This big final set piece is fascinating, because it veers away from the traditional denouements of this series, instead focusing on something life-changing for a historian rather than a special effects artist. (No shade to effects artists, who do a captivating job re-creating young — in as much as any academic can be considered “young” — Indiana Jones.)
There are some fascinating choices made in the film’s first half — each action scene is built upon perpendicular intersections and how this approach to physical space can evolve and transform when explored in different environs. It’s not quite a full-on formalist approach to the action blockbuster, but it feels different, and exciting in a way that doesn’t feel quite like the language of visual kinesis we usually get this time of year.
There’s been a great deal of online bleating from the Weaponized Nostalgia crowd about Waller-Bridge, who is giving full Amanda Pays vibes, except for a proto-SCUBA sequence wherein she somehow channels both Sigourney Weaver and Winona Ryder from Alien: Resurrection. Her character Helena has agency and good comic timing, her outfits are great, and she greets the world around her with a joyful leer.
But what lingers the most about Dial of Destiny is how great Harrison Ford really is. The weariness is there, the been-through-its and the sheer ravages of time, but you can tell how much his heart is in this one — he got buckets of money to do so, but there’s a real reckoning with the legacy of this character, and that kind of emotional response is not usually what these films wrangle out of the viewer. (Except, that is, the first time you watch divorcecore classic Temple of Doom after having seen Robert Siodmak’s Cobra Woman.) Douglas Sirk was right; emotional resonance can be spectacle. And despite the weirdly ambivalent headlines and mixed reviews dogging this film since its bow at Cannes, this is one of the most consistently enjoyable legacy sequels of recent years, and a great entrenchment of how necessary it is to teach the kids about how unrelentingly bad Nazis are for society.