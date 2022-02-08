For only the second time in its 41 year history, the Nashville Conference on African American History and Culture will be virtual this year. This means you can sit at your desk pretending to be working while you learn from some of the best Nashville historians about topics ranging from baseball to sociology (basically, Black Southerners, many of whom were at Fisk, invented it) to the City Cemetery to statewide politics. Since the conference is online, food and drink will not be served, except as topics for discussion — hot chicken and Black women’s relationship to the temperance movement.
It's hard to recommend people attend a conference when everyone knows that most conferences are mostly boring, but every year the Nashville Conference on African American History and Culture is the exception that proves the rule. The talks are well-curated. The speakers are given time enough to develop their subjects, but not so long that the audience starts to get restless. The inclusion of local bands, singers and poets helps reinforce that the history and culture are ongoing and also breaks up the day. And everyone — presenters and audience — are really engaged. It’s a great time.
The conference, which is presented by Tennessee State University's College of Liberal Arts and the Metro Historical Commission, will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11. The cost is $20. Learn more and register here.