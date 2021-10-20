On Thursday, The Porch Writers’ Collective and Cumberland University will host Colum McCann to discuss the concept of peace through storytelling. McCann, the author of the National Book Award winner Let the Great World Spin, will read from his 2020 novel Apeirogon. It’s based on the real-life stories of Bassam Aramin, who is Palestinian, and Rami Elhanan, who is Israeli — both of whom McCann met on a trip with the nonprofit he founded, Narrative 4. The two men were raised to hate one another, but when each recognized the loss that the other had endured, they formed a bond that challenges what many see as an irresolvable conflict. Both are fathers who lost their young daughters to violent, preventable deaths. The two men travel around the world to tell their story and share their vision of peace.
McCann crafted Apeirogon from fictional and nonfictional material (with Aramin’s and Elhanan’s blessing). Writes Julie Orringer in The New York Times: "McCann’s brilliant act of novel-making builds a wholly believable and infinitely faceted reality around Rami’s and Bassam’s first-person accounts, a rich and comprehensive context that allows us into the fathers’ experiences, their histories, their minds."
The reading will be followed by a discussion called From Enemies to Brothers featuring Aramin and Elhanan, who will join virtually from Palestine and Israel. The event is at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21, at Cumberland University Alumni Hall (408 South Maple St.). Register for the free event here.