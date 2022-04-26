For the past seven-and-a-half years, comedian, musician and Nashville expat Chris Crofton has been doling out advice as the Scene's self-ordained Advice King.
Crofton’s pieces for the column are often incredibly funny. Sometimes they’re startlingly astute. Occasionally they’re totally absurd. They're frequently tender in that very special, Croftonian way. But no matter what, they’re always worthwhile, and I know this because I’ve read every single one of them. Hell, I edited all but about a half-dozen of them.*
Good news for Advice-heads: Vanderbilt University Press this month published The Advice King Anthology, a collection of Crofton’s greatest hits, now available for purchase. Along with a forward from former Scene staffer Tracy Moore, the anthology features wisdom pearls collected from over the past seven-plus years and divided into category, along with a cover illustration by Nick Gazin. It's good stuff, a compendium on Nashville's ever-evolving soul, for both good and ill. And it'll make a sharp-looking addition to your bookshelf.
Vandy Press has sent a couple of copies our way, and the King himself has autographed them for us. If you'd like a copy of The Advice King Anthology, all you have to do is answer one of the following Advice King-related trivia questions, selected by Crofton:
What band has Crofton mentioned more than any in his columns?
What is John Denver's real name? No cheating!
We're going with the honor system here. Email your answers to both editor[at]nashvillescene.com and bestofbread[at]gmail[dot]com and put “Advice King giveaway” in the subject line. At the end of the week, we'll take a look at everyone who answered correctly and pick two winners at random. Then we'll contact our winners with details on how to come collect a copy.
*Chris seldom needs a significant edit. The man is a natural.