Comedian, musician, host of Chris Crofton's Advice King Podcast and former Nashvillian Chris Crofton asked the Scene for an advice column, so we gave him one. Crowning himself the “Advice King,” Crofton will share his hard-won wisdom with whosoever seeks it. Follow Crofton on Facebook and Twitter, and to submit a question for the Advice King, email bestofbread[at]gmail[dot]com or editor[at]nashvillescene[dot]com.
Dear Advice King,
I'm about to get a new pet, but I'm not sure what to get. What kind of pet should I get?
—Nancy in Ocean City, N.J.
This is obviously a fake question. First of all, it sounds like it was written by Dr. Seuss. Second, “Nancy in Ocean City”? No one is named “Nancy.” A bunch of old-timey names have made comebacks, but “Nancy” is not one of them. If your name was “Emma” or “Agnes,” I might believe this question was real. Third, no one writes to an advice column to find out what “pet to get.” They might say “Which dog should I get?” But If this was a real person, in my opinion, they would have already picked a type of animal.
And after all that, I’m going to answer it! Mostly because this week I overheard some people saying that the war in Ukraine was “suspiciously timed.” They said it may have been “timed” this way to prevent Republican success in the American midterm congressional elections.
Americans have gone crazy. They think America is the only country in the world. They should listen to the Fugazi song “Smallpox Champion” and learn something. ANYWAY, since it makes me upset that Americans have gone crazy, I’m gonna blow off a little steam by picking a pet out for “Nancy.”
A lot of modern motherfuckers have goldendoodles because they are “hypoallergenic.” They want pets that “match the drapes” and “won’t make the couch look small.” I suggest getting a huge, multicolored pet that is loaded with allergens. A pet that could make an “open floor plan” feel cramped. Maybe a giant bat?
Real quick — a fun thing I discovered in the Wikipedia entry about goldendoodles:
Deliberately breeding Poodles with Golden Retrievers preceded the 1990s, one example was by Monica Dickens, the great-granddaughter of Charles Dickens, who crossed the two breeds in 1969.
Doesn’t say if she crossed them at a cocktail party. Monica was probably the Stephen Baldwin of the Dickens family.
BREAKING NEWS: I just Googled “multicolored giant animal.” It is 2:40 a.m. and I am eating candy. “Do It Again” by Steely Dan is playing.
OK, so the biggest bat in the world is the flying fox of Australia. The problem I have with the flying fox is that it’s not multicolored — it’s all black. A flying fox could potentially match some asshole’s countertops. On the plus side, it is terrifying and I bet it can transmit SARS, which is punk rock as fuck.
As far as multicolored giant animals, unless you can get your hands on a jellyfish from the Mariana Trench, I think you should go with the Malabar giant squirrel. Native to India, they are twice the size of American gray squirrels. You’ll probably want to get at least six. They are not nice.
Thanks, “Nancy”!