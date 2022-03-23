Comedian, musician, host of Chris Crofton's Advice King Podcast and former Nashvillian Chris Crofton asked the Scene for an advice column, so we gave him one. Crowning himself the “Advice King,” Crofton will share his hard-won wisdom with whosoever seeks it. Follow Crofton on Facebook and Twitter, and to submit a question for the Advice King, email bestofbread[at]gmail[dot]com or editor[at]nashvillescene[dot]com.
Dear Advice King,
I recently read an article about selling the moon. A think tank came up with the idea. Is this a good idea? Would private property rights in space help solve earth’s problems? Should I support this?
—Craig in Los Angeles
Hi Craig! Before I answer your insane question, I’d like to mention that I attended a Loudon Wainwright III concert tonight. He’s one of my all-time favorite songwriters. It was extremely uplifting to see a man his age (75) in great form, great humor, and playing new material! His songs are about death, family and love — WHICH ARE THE ONLY THINGS I CARE ABOUT. All I could think while I was watching him was: Content is not art. Content is not culture. Content is commerce. “Content” is the word emblazoned on the button the strung-out lab mouse hits to get a fix.
I just thought I’d mention that. I’m secretly planning to contextualize this Loudon Wainwright III shout-out toward the end of this column. Even if I can’t, please go see Loudon Wainwright III when he comes to town, and you will feel better afterward.
PRIVATIZE THE MOON?! Classic think-tank bullshit. Fucking think tanks. HA!
T-shirt idea: "FUCKING THINK TANKS. HA!"
“Think tank” is a wildly grandiose term for what is essentially a group of former lacrosse captains hired by a corporation to reach a forgone conclusion. A diabolical foregone conclusion. They are mostly commissioned to justify defense spending and endorse wars. The think tank that came up with the diabolical, foregone “sell the moon” conclusion is called The Adam Smith Institute. No joke. I just Googled it. Poor Adam Smith. His corpse is trotted out every time crony capitalism needs a new fix.
Hey! That mouse I mentioned in the Loudon Wainwright III promotional paragraph also needed a “fix”! It’s all coming together! [Weeps]
Adam Smith is the guy who said the free market has an “invisible hand” that makes it impossible for anything bad to happen. Since Smith lived in the 18th century, it makes sense that he might have thought this. He probably also thought wood nymphs caused dandruff. The “invisible hand” has become a “hairy arm” over the past 250 years. The hairy arm invented the stock market, high-speed trading, and subprime mortgages and derivatives. The hairy arm bailed out the banks and evicted grandmas.
“The Adam Smith Institute” has the same ring to it as “The Gandhi Boxing Gym” or “The Ayn Rand Homeless Shelter.”
Mankind doesn’t need disingenuous suggestions from “tanks” full of upper-crust patsies — privatizing social security, war in Iraq, new and innovative “financial products,” a cartoon pimp “streamlining” the U.S. Postal Service, SELLING THE FUCKING MOON. It needs a living wage.
Almost a third of American workers earn less than $15 an hour — and some of that third earn FAR less. The federal minimum wage is still $7.25 an hour. Financial stress leads to madness, folks. You wanna get rid of QAnon? Pay people fairly.
You know what else paying people fairly will get rid of? Content. Content is a balm, a feedbag for a population too nervous and insecure to digest anything more complex than synchronized dancing.
Leave the moon be. Share the wealth. Listen to Loudon.