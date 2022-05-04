Advice King

Comedian, musician, host of Chris Crofton's Advice King Podcast and former Nashvillian Chris Crofton asked the Scene for an advice column, so we gave him one.

Dear Advice King,

Between the war in Ukraine, COVID, Trump, kids in cages, the insurrection, loss of faith in the Democratic Party, Elon Musk publicity stunts, Republican gerrymandering, and the seeming certainty that the Supreme Court will ignore the will of the people and established precedent and overturn Roe v. Wade, I am losing my mind. Poetry makes me feel better. Would you please write me some poems to help me feel sane? 

—Heather in Pasadena 

Heather, I am right there with you. I would be happy to write you some poems. Before I do though, I’d like to offer you some advice (it’s my job): You should write some poems too! We all should. Let’s try processing our feelings off of Facebook for a change, because Facebook, well, uhhhhhh that’s ... NOT FUCKING HELPING. 

The Advice King Poetry and Jazz Cafe 

We’re open. Soup of the day is French onion. 

French Onion Soup

In 1978

this was

more popular

than being a good dad

 

Elon Musk

celebrity

hoarder

 

Women's Bodies

women’s bodies 

are not 

culture war items 

 

women’s bodies 

are not 

political footballs 

 

women are 

not 

amendments 

or abstractions 

and they 

are not 

topics for debate  

 

who the fuck do you 

think you are?

 

The Insurrection

the day 

all that 

Daniel Boone 

bullshit 

finally 

bit us in the ass 

 

I Am Losing My Mind

no you are not, 

you are exploding 

with empathy 

 

controlled-demolition

empathy 

is what you need

 

remember:

you can get a cat out 

of a tree

 

but you can’t get 

every cat 

out of 

every tree 

 

one cat at a time

 

and drink plenty of water 

 

Trump

irrefutable 

proof 

that money

is poison

 

Ukraine

the birds of Ukraine

know something is wrong 

 

this is not natural, they think 

 

but they can’t stop it 

 

so they weep 

on their wires

 

forgo their seeds

 

dream of

building a nest

big enough for

everyone in the world 

to sleep in

 

Gerrymandering

what a cute term 

for

a violent act

 

like 

“leveraged buyout”

or

“clean coal”

 

Kids in Cages

Since we’re both drunk

in this old carnival tent,

Pro-lifer

 

do some 

contortions for me,

explain how this 

is all part of

god’s plan 

 

I’ll

sit naked on a 

folding chair,

swallowing pennies

 

you know 

damn well 

that 

neither you nor I 

will ever see heaven

 

right?

 

Help Me Feel Sane

find religion with me

 

not some organized

patriarchal bullshit 

 

a liturgy 

of 

shame-shedding,

dog-petting,

and relentless 

showing up 

 

the rite 

of saying “I love you”

way too much 

 

we are stark raving miracles 

 

victorious from

the moment we arrived

 

and as sane as stardust can be 

 

