Comedian, musician, host of Chris Crofton's Advice King Podcast and former Nashvillian Chris Crofton asked the Scene for an advice column, so we gave him one. Crowning himself the “Advice King,” Crofton will share his hard-won wisdom with whosoever seeks it. Follow Crofton on Facebook and Twitter, and to submit a question for the Advice King, email bestofbread[at]gmail[dot]com or editor[at]nashvillescene[dot]com.
Dear Advice King,
Between the war in Ukraine, COVID, Trump, kids in cages, the insurrection, loss of faith in the Democratic Party, Elon Musk publicity stunts, Republican gerrymandering, and the seeming certainty that the Supreme Court will ignore the will of the people and established precedent and overturn Roe v. Wade, I am losing my mind. Poetry makes me feel better. Would you please write me some poems to help me feel sane?
—Heather in Pasadena
Heather, I am right there with you. I would be happy to write you some poems. Before I do though, I’d like to offer you some advice (it’s my job): You should write some poems too! We all should. Let’s try processing our feelings off of Facebook for a change, because Facebook, well, uhhhhhh that’s ... NOT FUCKING HELPING.
The Advice King Poetry and Jazz Cafe
We’re open. Soup of the day is French onion.
French Onion Soup
In 1978
this was
more popular
than being a good dad
Elon Musk
celebrity
hoarder
Women's Bodies
women’s bodies
are not
culture war items
women’s bodies
are not
political footballs
women are
not
amendments
or abstractions
and they
are not
topics for debate
who the fuck do you
think you are?
The Insurrection
the day
all that
Daniel Boone
bullshit
finally
bit us in the ass
I Am Losing My Mind
no you are not,
you are exploding
with empathy
controlled-demolition
empathy
is what you need
remember:
you can get a cat out
of a tree
but you can’t get
every cat
out of
every tree
one cat at a time
and drink plenty of water
Trump
irrefutable
proof
that money
is poison
Ukraine
the birds of Ukraine
know something is wrong
this is not natural, they think
but they can’t stop it
so they weep
on their wires
forgo their seeds
dream of
building a nest
big enough for
everyone in the world
to sleep in
Gerrymandering
what a cute term
for
a violent act
like
“leveraged buyout”
or
“clean coal”
Kids in Cages
Since we’re both drunk
in this old carnival tent,
Pro-lifer
do some
contortions for me,
explain how this
is all part of
god’s plan
I’ll
sit naked on a
folding chair,
swallowing pennies
you know
damn well
that
neither you nor I
will ever see heaven
right?
Help Me Feel Sane
find religion with me
not some organized
patriarchal bullshit
a liturgy
of
shame-shedding,
dog-petting,
and relentless
showing up
the rite
of saying “I love you”
way too much
we are stark raving miracles
victorious from
the moment we arrived
and as sane as stardust can be